Alter Bridge Stream Orchestral 'Words Darker Than Their Wings' Video

The footage presents conductor Simon Dobson and the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra performing the closing track from the Florida band's third album, "AB III", during a pair of October 2017 sold-out shows at the legendary London venue.

"Live At The Royal Albert Hall" features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and songs like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings", each presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting.

"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," says singer Myles Kennedy. "It's something that none of us are going to forget."

The package is now available in various audio and video versions, including Blu-Ray, DVD, CD, Vinyl and digitally. - here.