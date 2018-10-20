Footage of the record's closing track was filmed live on a camcorder at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 5, 2004. Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). Watch the video - here.