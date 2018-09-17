News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

09-17-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of their 1974 classic, "Sweet Home Alabama", as a preview to the September 21 release of "Live In Atlantic City."

The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.

Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" will be released as CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

Dee Snider Releases 'American Made' Video

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video

Singled Out: Margie Singleton's Heaven Or Hell

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.