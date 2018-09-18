Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have announced a change in the band's lineup. Guitarist Damon Johnson has decided to part company with the group at the end of the year to concentrate on a solo career and session work; he'll be replaced by Christian Martucci from Stone Sour at the start of 2019.

"3 excellent albums in 6 years with this great band is one of the proudest achievements of my career, and it has been glorious," explains Johnson. "My family and I have decided to focus our efforts into growing my solo career and I'm excited to be home more to take advantage of working and writing in Nashville. Though I'm moving on from BSR, I will continue to work with Ricky in 'Warwick Johnson', and plan on being a part of any Thin Lizzy commitments in the future. Much love and continued success to the entire band and to the incredible Black Star Riders fans worldwide."

"I just want to thank Damon for being part of the band and three great records together and I wish him all the best," says Scott Gorham. "For BSR it's onwards and upwards!"

Martucci was selected for Black Star Riders duty following a series of auditions by the group in Los Angeles last month.

"As a fan who's been inspired by their music, it's an honor and privilege to be a part of Black Star Riders," states Martucci. "I'm really looking forward to this!"

"Christian Martucci is a sonic force of nature, an insanely talented guitar player and a wonderful human being and I'm delighted he has become part of the BSR family," adds Warwick. "His musical pedigree speaks for itself. He will be an amazing addition to Black Star Riders, bringing a new edge and dynamic presence to the band. I eagerly look forward to writing, recording album number 4 and touring the world with him, Robert, Scott and Chad. The best way to predict the future is to go and create it. The best is yet to come!" Read more here.

