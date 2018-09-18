News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

09-18-2018
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have announced a change in the band's lineup. Guitarist Damon Johnson has decided to part company with the group at the end of the year to concentrate on a solo career and session work; he'll be replaced by Christian Martucci from Stone Sour at the start of 2019.

"3 excellent albums in 6 years with this great band is one of the proudest achievements of my career, and it has been glorious," explains Johnson. "My family and I have decided to focus our efforts into growing my solo career and I'm excited to be home more to take advantage of working and writing in Nashville. Though I'm moving on from BSR, I will continue to work with Ricky in 'Warwick Johnson', and plan on being a part of any Thin Lizzy commitments in the future. Much love and continued success to the entire band and to the incredible Black Star Riders fans worldwide."

"I just want to thank Damon for being part of the band and three great records together and I wish him all the best," says Scott Gorham. "For BSR it's onwards and upwards!"

Martucci was selected for Black Star Riders duty following a series of auditions by the group in Los Angeles last month.

"As a fan who's been inspired by their music, it's an honor and privilege to be a part of Black Star Riders," states Martucci. "I'm really looking forward to this!"

"Christian Martucci is a sonic force of nature, an insanely talented guitar player and a wonderful human being and I'm delighted he has become part of the BSR family," adds Warwick. "His musical pedigree speaks for itself. He will be an amazing addition to Black Star Riders, bringing a new edge and dynamic presence to the band. I eagerly look forward to writing, recording album number 4 and touring the world with him, Robert, Scott and Chad. The best way to predict the future is to go and create it. The best is yet to come!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Black Star Riders Release 'Heavy Fire' Fan Video

Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member

Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video

Black Star Riders Lose A Member

Black Star Riders Stream Title Track To New Heavy Fire Album

Black Star Riders Release 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' Video

More Black Star Riders News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Singled Out: Compass & Cavern's Play Your Cards Right

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.