Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good News Following Surgery

09-21-2018
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows received good news from doctors that he is making progress in the recovery process following surgery on his vocal chords this past summer.

The band was forced to pull out of a summer tour with Three Days Grace so that Shadows could undergo surgery and he was asked about how his recovering is going during an interview with Loudwire.

He told them, "I got word today that my [vocal] cords are good to go and that I can start the recovery process. I did two months of no talking or singing and now I need to build it all back up. No damage was done so I'm grateful for that."

He added in a follow-up answer, "I could probably start singing very soon but I'm going to take this recovery slow just to make sure everything is as strong as it can be. I'll be ready to roll for the next record."


