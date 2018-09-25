Early Demo Of Classic Song From The Clash Streaming Online

(hennemusic) A lyric video for an early demo version of The Clash's 1985 track, "This Is England", is the latest preview to the September 28 release of the new collection, "Joe Strummer 001"

The 1983 take on the 1985 "Cut The Crap" tune - initially titled "Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England" - features Strummer on vocals & guitar alongside Clash bassist Paul Simonon and drummer Pete Howard.

"Joe Strummer 001" features 32 tracks (see song list below) and includes favorites from his recordings with the 101ers, The Mescaleros, his solo albums and soundtrack work alongside 12 previously-unissued songs.

Material for the compilation was sourced from an extensive personal archive kept by the rocker as overseen by Joe's widow, Lucinda Tait, and compilation producer Robert Gordon McHarg III.

Exclusive to all formats is a solo demo of "Letsagetabitarockin" recorded in Elgin Avenue in 1975, outtakes from "Sid & Nancy" featuring Clash bandmate Mick Jones, and unreleased songs "Rose Of Erin", the biographical and mythical recording "The Cool Impossible" and "London Is Burning."

Available in 2CD, 4LP vinyl, digital and limited 2CD Deluxe and Deluxe Box Set versions, all formats include tracks that have never appeared anywhere before as well as new remasters. Listen to the demo here.

