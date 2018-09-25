News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

09-25-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has debuted his latest album, "Raise Vibration", on the US charts. Billboard reports the rocker's eleventh studio record has entered the Billboard 200 at No. 43 with opening week sales of 13,000 units, with 12,000 in traditional album sales.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, "Raise Vibration" also debuted at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart; the set's current single, "Low" - which he recently performed on The Tonight Show - has risen from No. 37-25 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

"Low" features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible." The pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."

"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" admits Kravitz. "No, that's him." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases Video For New Song Featuring Michael Jackson

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album 'Raise Vibration'

Lenny Kravitz Collection Getting First Time Vinyl Release

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

iwrestledabearonce Offshoot Spiritbox Release New Video

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Early Demo Of Classic Song From The Clash Streaming Online

Scary Kids Scaring Kids Offshoot West Ghost Release New Video

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Within Destruction Release 'Self Hatred' Video

Hamish Anderson Releases 'No Good' Video

Singled Out: Amber Architect's Premature Burial

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.