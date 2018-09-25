Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has debuted his latest album, "Raise Vibration", on the US charts. Billboard reports the rocker's eleventh studio record has entered the Billboard 200 at No. 43 with opening week sales of 13,000 units, with 12,000 in traditional album sales.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, "Raise Vibration" also debuted at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart; the set's current single, "Low" - which he recently performed on The Tonight Show - has risen from No. 37-25 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

"Low" features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible." The pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."

"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" admits Kravitz. "No, that's him." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





