Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion (Week in Review)

Steve Perry

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion was a top story on Wednesday: Steve Perry became an international superstar as the frontman for Journey. As he makes his return to music with a new album next month, the big question he has been asked is if he would ever return to the band that made him famous.

Perry was asked that question during an interview with 106.7 Lite FM in New York to promote his forthcoming album "Traces", which will be hitting stores on October 5th.

He responded, "No. I think that we've gone on our separate ways and we're doing great. Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he's been in the band for 10 years. But yeah, I don't think that's where I'm at right now. It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded." - here.

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

