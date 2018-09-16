|
Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP (Week in Review)
Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Jack White has announced that he will release a new live EP and concert documentary, "Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.", on September 21 exclusively via Amazon. Directed by Emmett Malloy and filmed at the second sold-out night at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the film gives fans a front row seat to White's career-spanning set at his May 30 tour stop in support of "Boarding House Reach"; the project also captures the rocker as he explores the nations' capitol and gives a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School. A special premiere screening of the film will be held in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, September 18 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel and will include a Q&A with Malloy. The film's release will be accompanied by a companion six-song Amazon Original live EP of the same name that presents highlights from the Washington, DC concert. Read more - here.
