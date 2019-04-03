Trey Anastasio Announces New Album And Streams Title Song

Trey Anastasio has released the title song to his new album "Ghosts Of The Forest" and revealed that he will be releasing the record on May 24th digitally and a special vinyl package.

The vinyl release will be presented in a two disc 180 gram LP with foil numbered with limited edition rainbow foil packaging. Check out the title track via Spotify.

The album was produced by Anastasio and engineered and mixed by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and was recorded at the Barn Studio in Vermont in a few days last April.

Tracklisting:

Ghosts of the Forest

Drift While You're Sleeping

Friend

About To Run

Halfway Home

In Long Lines

Ruby Waves

Brief Time

Beneath A Sea of Stars

GHOSTS OF THE FOREST TOUR 2019

APRIL

4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre [SOLD OUT]

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Opera [SOLD OUT]

6 - Washington, DC - Anthem [SOLD OUT]

9 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

10 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre [SOLD OUT]

12 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

13 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Yo La Tengo)

20 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Khruangbin)

TREY ANASTASIO BAND TOUR 2019

APRIL

26 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre % [SOLD OUT]

27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

MAY

28 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live [SOLD OUT]

29 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

31 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle [SOLD OUT]

JUNE

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle [SOLD OUT]

JULY

25-28 - Scranton, PA - The Peach Music Festival *

28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival * [SOLD OUT]

AUGUST

9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

12 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Forld Amphitheater

13 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

23 - Arrington, VA - LOCKN' Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

% Between Me And My Mind - Tribeca Film Festival Premiere & Live Performance





