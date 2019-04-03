News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Trey Anastasio Announces New Album And Streams Title Song

04-03-2019
Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio has released the title song to his new album "Ghosts Of The Forest" and revealed that he will be releasing the record on May 24th digitally and a special vinyl package.

The vinyl release will be presented in a two disc 180 gram LP with foil numbered with limited edition rainbow foil packaging. Check out the title track via Spotify.

The album was produced by Anastasio and engineered and mixed by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and was recorded at the Barn Studio in Vermont in a few days last April.

Tracklisting:
Ghosts of the Forest
Drift While You're Sleeping
Friend
About To Run
Halfway Home
In Long Lines
Ruby Waves
Brief Time
Beneath A Sea of Stars

GHOSTS OF THE FOREST TOUR 2019

APRIL
4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre [SOLD OUT]
5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Opera [SOLD OUT]
6 - Washington, DC - Anthem [SOLD OUT]
9 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]
10 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre [SOLD OUT]
12 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]
13 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Yo La Tengo)
20 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Khruangbin)

TREY ANASTASIO BAND TOUR 2019

APRIL
26 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre % [SOLD OUT]
27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

MAY
28 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live [SOLD OUT]
29 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
31 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle [SOLD OUT]

JUNE
1 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle [SOLD OUT]

JULY
25-28 - Scranton, PA - The Peach Music Festival *
28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival * [SOLD OUT]

AUGUST
9 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
12 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Forld Amphitheater
13 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
23 - Arrington, VA - LOCKN' Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER
21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
% Between Me And My Mind - Tribeca Film Festival Premiere & Live Performance


