Motley Crue's The Dirt Returns To New York Times Best Sellers List

04-05-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue's 2001 memoir has returned to the New York Times Best Sellers List following the successful launch of the band's Netflix biopic, "The Dirt."

Written by Neil Strauss and published by HarperCollins, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band" returns to the prestigious US charts, where it landed at No. 6 on Nonfiction Print Paperback and No. 8 on the Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers list.

"#Crüeheads Rule!" posted the group alongside the news. "'The Dirt' by Neil Strauss and Motley Crue is a rock masterpiece," says Lynn Grady, senior VP and publisher of HarperCollins's William Morrow imprint Dey Street Books. "It's been so great to see how both the book and the movie have worked together to inspire so much interest in the band's music and their singular and remarkable story. And once again, the fans have spoken." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


