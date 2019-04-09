News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

04-09-2019
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have confirmed that will be joining Ozzy Osbourne for shows on the former Black Sabbath frontman's rescheduled European farewell tour in 2020.

A planned trek by the pair that was set to begin in January was postponed after the Black Sabbath legend developed complications from the flu and was eventually admitted to a Los Angeles hospital.

Last month, Judas Priest stepped in as the new headliners of Japan's Download Festival following a cancellation by Osbourne, who they're looking forward to regrouping with next year following news that he has shut down all 2019 tour plans after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a fall at his home.

"We all wish Ozzy a really speedy recovery and hope he's back to 100% health very soon," says the veteran metal band. "The Ozzy/Judas Priest UK/European leg will be rescheduled in 2020 and as soon as everything is in place we will be announcing the dates." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At Music Festival

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

Judas Priest, Ozzy, Scorpions Offshoot A New Revenge Stream First Song

Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast- more

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: Dave Bickler (Survivor)

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.