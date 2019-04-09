Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have confirmed that will be joining Ozzy Osbourne for shows on the former Black Sabbath frontman's rescheduled European farewell tour in 2020.

A planned trek by the pair that was set to begin in January was postponed after the Black Sabbath legend developed complications from the flu and was eventually admitted to a Los Angeles hospital.

Last month, Judas Priest stepped in as the new headliners of Japan's Download Festival following a cancellation by Osbourne, who they're looking forward to regrouping with next year following news that he has shut down all 2019 tour plans after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a fall at his home.

"We all wish Ozzy a really speedy recovery and hope he's back to 100% health very soon," says the veteran metal band. "The Ozzy/Judas Priest UK/European leg will be rescheduled in 2020 and as soon as everything is in place we will be announcing the dates." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At Music Festival

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

Judas Priest, Ozzy, Scorpions Offshoot A New Revenge Stream First Song

Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

More Judas Priest News

Share this article



