Gears Release 'Tango Yankee' Video Featuring Lajon Witherspoon Gears have released a new music video for their track "Tango Yankee," which features a guest appearance from Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust and was produced by Corey Lowery. Jimmy Wooten (Skinmask) had this to say, "With 'Tango Yankee,' we just really wanted to write something dedicated to several members of our families that have served in the Military, Law Enforcement, and First Response. "We really wanted this to be special, so getting one of our favorite vocalists from one of our favorite bands was very exciting and made this track just that, special. Lajon came in and absolutely crushed the track vocally. "I really love the way it turned out. Trip and LJ complimented each other so well. Put that together with Clint's epic solo and of course, Corey at the helm, this really turned into something spectacular. "I believe that the thought behind the song is something that most Americans can relate to as many of us have or have had loved ones serve. Maybe even a little something that can get us past all of our political disagreements, unify, recognize the sacrifice and just say a simple 'Thank You' to all those who fight for our freedom, protect us and keep us safe." Watch the video here

