Fleetwood Mac Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac have revealed the rescheduled dates for their postponed North American tour. The iconic group were forced to push back the dates earlier this month due to illness.

Stevie Nicks came down with the flu and the band had to postpone the final dates of their current tour. Live Nation said in the announcement, "management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery."

On Thursday, the band announced the rescheduled dates as well as a new date. The new run will begin on October 28th in Boston and dates have been revealed for Ouebec City, Toronto, Philadelphia, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton. See the details below:

October 28, 2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 30, 2019 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

November 1, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 3, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

November 7, 2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

November 10, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

November 12, 2019 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place





