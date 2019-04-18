News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series

04-18-2019
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have launched a 50th anniversary video history series online. Billed as "a series of short stories celebrating what happened 50 years ago", the project's first episode shares details of the recording on the band's 1969 debut album.

The newly-formed band entered Olympic Studios in London in September of 1968 to capture music as presented in their live shows. "The group had only been together two-and-a-half weeks when we recording it," explains Jimmy Page, who brought in John Bonham, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant to tour as The New Yardbirds while wrapping up live commitments on behalf of his former band before entering the studio for sessions of new, original music. "We deliberately aimed at putting down what we could reproduce live on stage."

"We did it in about 15 hours," says Jones, "with another 15 for mixing, so it was 30 hours in all." Released in January 1969, the self-financed "Led Zeppelin I" introduced the group's fusion of blues and hard rock while earning Top 10 status in their native UK, and the US, where it eventually went on to sell more than 8 million copies.

Led Zeppelin kicked of their 50th anniversary campaign last fall with the release of the remastered soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same", and followed it up with their first and only official book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin." Watch the first episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video

Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To New Exhibit

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album- Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series- Fleetwood Mac Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Rush - more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour- Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming- Def Leppard- Megadeth- more

Journey Launching A Residency This Fall- Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony- Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death- UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73- Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon- Queen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series

Fleetwood Mac Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Rush Classic 'A Farewell To Kings' Getting A Graphic Novel

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Album And Stream New Song

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Rival Sons Release 'Too Bad' Video

Alexisonfire Release 'Familiar Drugs' Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'My Last Breath' Video

James Taylor's 'One Man Band' Set For Special Reissue

Druids Streaming New Album 'Druids' Online

Singled Out: Shadow & The Thrill's 'Misery

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.