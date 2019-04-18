Rush Classic 'A Farewell To Kings' Getting A Graphic Novel

(hennemusic) Rush have teamed up with Fantoons for an official graphic novel chronicling the making of the band's 1977 album, "A Farewell To Kings."

Due September 10, the project gives readers an inside look at the work behind the Canadian trio's fifth record, which delivered classic tracks like "Closer To The Heart", "Cinderella Man" and "Xanadu" while peaking at No. 33 on the US Billboard 200.

The book is co-written by Fantoons' David Calcano and Lindsay Lee, and features artwork by Juan Riera and Ittai Manero; the story was written with input from guitarist Alex Lifeson and album producer Terry Brown, who also penned the foreword.

"We worked incredibly hard to create a graphic novel that celebrates the music of Rush, and the creation of the album of 'A Farewell to Kings' as a work of art," says Calcano. "We think this book will be something for comics and music fans alike to cherish." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





