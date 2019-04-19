Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments

Late Led Zeppelin legend John Bonham's son Jason has issued a public apology to Jimmy Page over "untrue and derogatory statements" he made in a recent interview.

The apology stems from comments that Jason made during an interview with Howard Stern. Bonham has since shared the following statement on his official website: "On or about 9 April 2019 I, Jason Bonham, gave an interview on radio with Howard Stern. In that interview I made certain untrue and derogatory statements concerning Mr James Page of the legendary band Led Zeppelin.

"I unconditionally retract all derogatory and defamatory comments relating to Mr J Page that I made in that interview. In particular it is wholly untrue that Mr J Page offered me any illegal substances either when I was a minor or at all. I apologise to Mr Page, unreservedly, for making these unfounded and untrue comments about him.

"Out of my long held respect for Mr Page I will make no further comments on the interview and I agree to make no further comments which Mr Page might view as disparaging, either now or in the future."





