Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest

Kiefer Sutherland has announced he will once again be taking the stage at the famed Grand Ole Opry, on Friday, June 7th while he is in Nashville for the CMA Fest.

He had this to say, "It is such an honor to be welcomed back to the Grand Ole Opry. The country music community has been incredibly kind and inviting since I released my debut Down in a Hole album and now again with Reckless & Me. I'm excited to come back to the Opry and perform a couple of these new songs on such a renowned stage."

Sutherland will be making the special performances to promote his sophomore album "Reckless & Me", which is set to hit stores on April 26th. The CM performance is set for June 8th on the Budweiser Forever Country Stage at 4:15pm CT.





