Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

04-25-2019
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was not in the lineup when the Boston band played an April 23 show as part of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM's Park Theater.

Fans shared news and footage on social media after the event that Kramer's tech, John Douglas, was behind the kit for the full concert. Neither Kramer or the group have issued a statement about the situation, with an April 26 appearance set to wrap up the first series of residency shows this week.

Aerosmith - who opened up the 2019 run on April 6 - will return for more dates in June and July before playing a mini-series of US East Coast performances in August and resuming the Vegas run in the fall.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show features never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions. Read more and watch a video clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


