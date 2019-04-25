News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

04-25-2019
Rush

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says in a new interview that he believes that some of the iconic band's concept albums would make for a great inspiration for a stage musical.

Lee was asked about the idea during an interview with uDiscover Music and he responded, "I've always thought that Rush's music really lent itself to theatrical reproduction.

"Especially the concept albums such as '2112' or, more recently, 'Clockwork Angels', I think, would be fantastic opportunities to orchestrate the music a little bit more, get into a whole different kind of presentation. But visually, they're quite striking.

"The stories have a lot of potential in terms of staging and imaginative scenery. I think they really are tailor-made for that. So I'd love to see that happen sometime."


