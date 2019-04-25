Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says in a new interview that he believes that some of the iconic band's concept albums would make for a great inspiration for a stage musical.

Lee was asked about the idea during an interview with uDiscover Music and he responded, "I've always thought that Rush's music really lent itself to theatrical reproduction.

"Especially the concept albums such as '2112' or, more recently, 'Clockwork Angels', I think, would be fantastic opportunities to orchestrate the music a little bit more, get into a whole different kind of presentation. But visually, they're quite striking.

"The stories have a lot of potential in terms of staging and imaginative scenery. I think they really are tailor-made for that. So I'd love to see that happen sometime."





Related Stories

Rush Classic 'A Farewell To Kings' Getting A Graphic Novel

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Rush Legend Returns On New Song From The Mute Gods

Rush Wandering The Face Of The Earth Announced

Rush Star Guests On New Song Streaming Online

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig 2018 In Review

More Rush News

Share this article



