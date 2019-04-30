Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

UMe will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the landmark Bob Marley & The Wailers album "Legend" with a double 180-gram vinyl reissue on June 14th..

The record is the world's best-selling reggae album of all time with over 15 million copies sold in the United States alone, and over 28 million worldwide.

The new vinyl-only 35th anniversary reissue includes the original "BMW1" version of "Legend" with the addition of two original U.K.-only cassette bonus tracks ("Easy Skanking" and "Punky Reggae Party").





