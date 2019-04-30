News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

04-30-2019
Bob Marley

UMe will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the landmark Bob Marley & The Wailers album "Legend" with a double 180-gram vinyl reissue on June 14th..

The record is the world's best-selling reggae album of all time with over 15 million copies sold in the United States alone, and over 28 million worldwide.

The new vinyl-only 35th anniversary reissue includes the original "BMW1" version of "Legend" with the addition of two original U.K.-only cassette bonus tracks ("Easy Skanking" and "Punky Reggae Party").


Related Stories


Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

Tom Morello Shreds At Bob Marley 'Exodus' Anniversary Show

Bob Marley Gets His Own Ben And Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

Bob Marley And The Wailers to Reissue 'Exodus' for 40th Anniversary

Bob Marley Recordings Lost For 40 Years Have Been Restored

More Bob Marley News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

Mumford & Sons Go Behind The Scenes Of Intimate Tour With Documentary

Yoshiki's Songs Of Tokyo Performances Go Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.