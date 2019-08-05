.

The Raconteurs Didn't Plan To Make New Album

The Raconteurs

Jack White says that The Raconteurs did not reunite with the intention of marking first new album in over a decade, "Help Us Stranger", but once they got back together, it happened organically.

White sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the new record and was asked how long it took to make. He responded, "No one said, 'Hey, we're making a new album, we're going on tour.'

"We just thought, 'Let's just get together and we'll work out a song, maybe a couple, and see what happens.' And everyone was just so energetic, it was really inspiring.

"I mean, we had like 30 songs we were working on intensely and we ended up having to say, 'Look, we got to settle on a dozen songs here. Because we'll just keep writing, it's going so well.'

"I don't know how long it all took to get. I can't really say. Probably weeks, at the end of the day. I can't really remember."


