The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade The Raconteurs have announced that they will be releasing their brand new album, entitled "Help Us Stranger" and their first full length in over a decade, on June 21st. We were sent the following details: "Recorded at Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, the album was produced by The Raconteurs and engineered by Joshua V. Smith. Longtime friends and musical collaborators helped make Help Us Stranger, including keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita (The Dead Weather, Queens of the Stone Age) and Lillie Mae Rische and her sister Scarlett Rische. The album was mixed by Vance Powell and The Raconteurs at Blackbird Studios in Nashville. "To coincide with the release, The Raconteurs and Third Man Records have revealed a special Help Us Stranger-themed Vault Package #40 that features a limited edition electric green/black/copper swirled vinyl LP. Pressed at Third Man Pressing in the Cass Corridor of Detroit, the 180-gram marble vinyl edition also features exclusive Vault-only moving image lenticular cover art. "The companion 7-inch single will feature early demo recordings of two songs from the new album - "Help Me Stranger" and "Somedays (I Don't Feel Like Trying." A Patrick Keeler-designed Raconteurs bandana and an exclusive Raconteurs slip mat are included in the package as well." TRACKLISTING:

Bored and Razed

Help Me Stranger

Only Child

Don't Bother Me

Shine The Light On Me

Somedays (I Don't Feel Like Trying)

Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)

Sunday Driver

Now That You're Gone

Live A Lie

What's Yours Is Mine

Thoughts and Prayers

Related Stories



The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade More The Raconteurs News Share this article

