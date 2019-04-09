The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour The Raconteurs have vastly expanded their live performance plans to promote the release of their forthcoming studio album "Help Us Stranger" on June 21st. The band announced a new North American headline tour in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances including Woodstock 50 and Railbird and international tour legs. The U.S. and Canadian dates are scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre and will wrap up on October 18th at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. The band will launching their World Tour on April 16th at the Powerstation in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by dates in Australia, Japan, UK and Europe before beginning the North American run. The Raconteurs 2019 World Tour Dates:

April 16: Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand (SOLD OUT)

April 18: Regent Theatre - Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

April 20: Big Top Sydney - Sydney, Australia

April 22: Bluesfest Byron Bay - Byron Bay, Australia *

April 24: Akasaka Blitz - Tokyo, Japan

April 25: Akasaka Blitz - Tokyo, Japan

May 25: All Points East - London, UK *

May 26: L'Olympia - Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

May 27: Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

May 28: E-Werk - Köln, Germany

May 30: Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

May 31: Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Denmark *

June 1: Orange Warsaw Festival - Warsaw, Poland *

June 2: Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands *

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

August 13: Stage AE (Indoors) - Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

August 16: Woodstock 50 - Watkins Glen, NY *

August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO * festival

