News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

04-09-2019
The Raconteurs

The Raconteurs have vastly expanded their live performance plans to promote the release of their forthcoming studio album "Help Us Stranger" on June 21st.

The band announced a new North American headline tour in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances including Woodstock 50 and Railbird and international tour legs.

The U.S. and Canadian dates are scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre and will wrap up on October 18th at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO.

The band will launching their World Tour on April 16th at the Powerstation in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by dates in Australia, Japan, UK and Europe before beginning the North American run.

The Raconteurs 2019 World Tour Dates:
April 16: Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand (SOLD OUT)
April 18: Regent Theatre - Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)
April 20: Big Top Sydney - Sydney, Australia
April 22: Bluesfest Byron Bay - Byron Bay, Australia *
April 24: Akasaka Blitz - Tokyo, Japan
April 25: Akasaka Blitz - Tokyo, Japan
May 25: All Points East - London, UK *
May 26: L'Olympia - Paris, France (SOLD OUT)
May 27: Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)
May 28: E-Werk - Köln, Germany
May 30: Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
May 31: Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Denmark *
June 1: Orange Warsaw Festival - Warsaw, Poland *
June 2: Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands *
July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI
July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN
July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA
July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC
July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR
July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA
August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *
August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN
August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
August 13: Stage AE (Indoors) - Pittsburgh, PA
August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
August 16: Woodstock 50 - Watkins Glen, NY *
August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC
August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC
August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC
August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC
September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY
September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA
September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON
September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH
October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK
October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO
October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

* festival


Related Stories


The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

More The Raconteurs News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast- more

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: Dave Bickler (Survivor)

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.