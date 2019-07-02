The Raconteurs Help Themselves To No. 1

The Raconteurs have scored the first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with their brand new studio effort "Help Us Stranger", which debuted at the top of the chart.

The band, featuring Jack White, also secured the top spot on the physical albums and vinyl chart, scoring the sixth highest first-week vinyl sales in the SoundScan era (White is No. 1 for "Lazaretto" and No. 4 for "Boarding House Reach".

The album also topped the Canadian album sales chart, and landed the top spot on the UK vinyl chart. Back in the U.S., this marked the first no. 1 for an independent label this year.





