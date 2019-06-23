The Raconteurs Rock TV To Celebrate Album Release

The Raconteurs took to late night TV last week for two nights in a row to celebrate the release of their first new album in over a decade, "Help Up Stanger".

The band, featuring Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, were the special musical guests on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert last Thursday and Friday nights.

On the first night, the band took the stage to perform the song "Help Me Stranger" (watch it here) and they returned on Friday to play "Bored and Razed" (watch it here).





