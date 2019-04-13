The Raconteurs Streaming Another New Song

The Raconteurs are definitely back and delivering new music to fans. The group have revealed an online stream of their cover of Donovan's "Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)".

The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "Help Us Stranger" which is set to be released on June 21st. Listen to the cover here. The new track follows the previously revealed song "Sunday Driver" and "Now That You're Gone."

The band, who took eight years off, have big plans to promote the album including a world tour that will be kicking off this week in Australia and New Zealand, followed by European and UK dates before a North American headline tour.





Related Stories

The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

More The Raconteurs News

Share this article



