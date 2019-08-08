.

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

08-08-2019
Judas Priest

Organizers have announced that Judas Priest will lead the lineup for the 2020 Wacken Open Air festival with the legendary heavy metal band celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special performance.

Aside from Priest, the first round of artists announced also includes Amon Amarth, Sodom, Mercyful Fate, Hypocrisy, Death Angel, At The Gates, Venom, Sick Of It All, Cemican, Beast In Black and Nervosa.

Tickets for the festival next year, which is set to take place on July 30th and August 1st, sold out within 21 hours. Organizers had this to say, "Metalheads! We are sitting here in Wacken and are honestly overwhelmed by what just happened: Wacken Open Air 2020 sold out in 21 hours, all 75,000 tickets are gone! Thank you for your incredible loyalty, and the faith you put in us!

"You are the best fans in the whole word! This is why we already can't wait to celebrate a one of a kind metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more awesome bands and a festival for which we put our international focus on South and Central America and take you along for a metal journey into the realms of the Mayans and Aztecs!

"Fittingly, our first evaluations indicate that we will welcome guests from 83 different nations on the Holy Ground."


