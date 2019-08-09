Thunder Stream Led Zeppelin Cover From New Greatest Hits

Thunder have shared a stream of their previously unreleased cover of the Led Zeppelin classic "Your Time Is Gonna Come", which comes from their forthcoming greatest hits album.

The song was recorded last summer during the Please Remain Seated album session and is previously unreleased but will become official when the new 28-track hits collection is released on September 27th. Stream it here.

The multi-disc album will include tracks from the band's entire career and was compiled by the group, the first time they have done that or even sanctioned a hits compilation.

Frontman Danny Bowes had this to say about the release, "Having been at it for 30 years, we now feel we have enough of a body of work behind us to do this properly.

"We explored and re-imagined our back catalogue with the 'Please Remain Seated' album, and now with 'The Greatest Hits' we've gathered all our key tunes together. It's all killer, no filler, and we hope fans like having it all in one place."

Guitarist and songwriter Luke Morley added, "It was great fun picking the tunes for this compilation, and brilliant to put all of them into one big collection." See the tracklisting below:

CD1 [of both 2 and 3CD formats]

Dirty Love / Love Walked In / She's So Fine / A Better Man / Backstreet Symphony / Low Life In High Places / River Of Pain / Like A Satellite / Stand Up / Living For Today / Love Worth Dying For / Just Another Suicide / All I Ever Wanted / Gimme Shelter [recorded for charity in 1993],

CD2 [of both 2 and 3CD formats]

I Love You More Than Rock N Roll / Loser / I'm Dreaming Again / The Devil Made Me Do It / On The Radio / The Rain / Wonder Days / Rip It Up / In Another Life / Right From The Start / The Thing I Want / Future Train [2019 Version] / Low Life In High Places [2019 Version] / Your Time Is Gonna Come [Led Zeppelin cover, recorded in summer 2018 during the Please Remain Seated album session. Previously unreleased.]

CD3

Bigger Than Both Of Us / Serpentine / She's So Fine/ Blown Away / River Of Pain / Stand Up





Related Stories

Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders Film Set For Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Monster Truck Release 'Thundertruck' Video

Thunder Announce 2018 Christmas Show Details

Thunderbird Announce New Studio Album

Imagine Dragons And Khalid Team For 'Thunder/Young Dumb and Broke' Medley

More Thunder News

Share this article



