Ghost Frontman Open To Doing A Rock Opera In The Future

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge says that he could see the group producing a more rock opera like album in the future, expanded on the thematic direction of their past records.

Forge was asked if he could envision the band making a concept album like Pink Floyd's "The Wall" and he responded, "The records that I've done so far [have] been thematical... loose conceptual... little bit of a framing... As of right now, I know that the next record will be more thematical in the same vein as the previous ones.

"I can definitely see the concept of doing more of a rock opera in the future. If I'd ever make a rock opera the way that I think we're talking about here, it would probably - probably - not be necessarily a rock record; it would probably be more classical, more vocal and more traditionally the sort of stuff that you'd hear on a musical - not any musical, but more score-based, if that makes sense."

He then added, "For eons, there was this Queen musical in London, and I think it was called 'We Will Rock You' - that or 'Mamma Mia!' [musical based on the songs of ABBA] is based off of a huge catalog of already established music. And I don't think that that would be what we would be going for.

"It would be probably something more like, 'Here's a completely different record written for this purpose.' Having said that, I don't feel necessarily that a rock record would be suitable for that. But I don't know. We're not there yet. Maybe in the future. We will see. We will see."





