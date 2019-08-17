K.K. Downing Not Hopeful For Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Reunion

K.K. Downing says that his former bandmates in Judas Priest have not approached him about being part of the band's 50th anniversary plans next year.

The metal legends have revealed that they plan to celebrate the milestone with a world tour and have already announced an appearance at next year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany as part of their plans.

Downing was asked by Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen if he has been approached by his former bandmates to take part and he responded, "No, [I've heard] absolutely nothing at all. I think it's not gonna happen. I really don't think so, because those guys, they've got their lawyers sending me letters, so I'm dealing with that.

Nothing that I've done, it's just a business arrangement, a contractual thing. I think I've said that they want me out of the way, every speck of me. It's a complicated issue, really. As I said, it wasn't my choice, not my doing, and I asked the guys not to go that route, 'Let's sit down and talk about it,' but they said no. And that's it, really.

"So I assume that the phone's not gonna ring. So I will be, just as I said before, in a previous statement... I can't spend the rest of my life expecting that things will happen when chances are that they won't."





Related Stories

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

K.K. Downing Says Judas Priest Comment Taken Out Of Context

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Judas Priest Wrap Up Firepower World Tour

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

More Judas Priest News

Share this article



