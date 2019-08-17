Whitesnake Expand 'Slip Of The Tongue' For 30th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Whitesnake will release a 30th anniversary edition of their 1989 album, "Slip Of The Tongue", on October 4th. The "Slip Of The Tongue" 30th anniversary edition is being previewed with an audio stream of the 2019 remaster of the single B-side of "Sweet Lady Luck."

Following the 8x platinum success of their eponymous album in 1987, Whitesnake returned two years later with "Slip Of The Tongue." At the time, the band included founder David Coverdale, bassist Rudy Sarzo, drummer Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Adrian Vandenberg and Steve Vai; Vandenberg and Coverdale co-wrote all but one song on the album, but Vandenberg couldn't record them in the studio at the time due to a hand injury, so Vai joined the band for the album and tour.

The expanded 6CD/DVD 30th anniversary package will include a newly-remastered version of the record alongside an extensive collection of unreleased material, audio and video of the band's performance at the 1990 Monsters of Rock festival, and a new interview with Coverdale; the package comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era.

Other 30th anniversary versions of "Slip Of The Tongue" will also be available the same day, including a 2-CD Deluxe Edition that includes the newly remastered album expanded with a selection of rare and unreleased bonus tracks; a 2-LP Deluxe Edition which features the newly remastered album along with a selection of unique bonus tracks; a single-disc version that presents the newly-remastered album, along with single B-Sides plus alternate recordings; and, via digital formats. See the tracklist and stream the preview track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





