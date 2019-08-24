Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online

(hennemusic) Royal Blood delivered their 2017 song, "How Did We Get So Dark?", at the UK's Reading Festival on August 23rd, and the BBC are streaming video of the performance.

The tune was the tile track to the band's second album, which debuted atop the UK charts upon its release. The Reading gig will be followed by an August 24 appearance at the companion festival event in Leeds as the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher wind down a summer series of shows across the UK and Europe.

Royal Blood hit the road for a while to take a break from work on their third album after enjoying some downtime last year, while also giving the pair a chance to road test a couple of new songs, "Boilermaker" and "King."

"Too much time in the studio can't be good for a band like us who pride ourselves on being a live act," Kerr tells the NME. "We're very much in the middle of it. A similar thing happened on the last record where we got to a point where we had some real breakthrough moments. The standard has raised and we hit upon a couple of tunes that were better than anything we'd ever done before. It's changed the temperature of the water a lot. We were like, 'What if we had a whole record of these?'

"That led to us feeling like we're not in a rush to put out something that's mediocre. We're going to hold out and put out the best thing we've ever done." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Royal Blood's Lollapalooza Full Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood Set To Rock Late Night TV

Royal Blood Streaming Full London Concert Online

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week

More Royal Blood News

Share this article



