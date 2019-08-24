The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced that they will be hitting the road next month for some headline dates as well as a tour with Black Label Society.

They will be touring in support of their latest album "Nightbringers" and will start things off with some headline dates in Omaha, Las Vegas and Grand Junction.

The Black Label Society Tour is set to kick off on September 11th at the Ventura Theater in Ventura, CA and will run until October 13th, where it will conclude at The Tarheel Concert Lounge in Jacksonville, NC.

Alien Weaponry will be the support act for tour, except the final two dates where Toke will take their place. The Black Dahlia Murder will also play standalone headline dates along the trek. See all of their upcoming shows below:



The Black Dahlia Murder Headline Dates:

9/07/2019 Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

9/09/2019 Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

9/10/2019 Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

9/12/2019 Jub Jub - Reno, NV

9/24/2019 Growlers - Memphis, TN

9/26/2019 Leftys - Des Moines, IA

9/29/2019 The Loft - Lansing, MI

10/03/2019 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisonburg, PA

10/06/2019 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

10/07/2019 1904 - Jacksonville, FL

10/11/2019 Victory North - Savannah, GA

Black Label Society Tour:

9/11/2019 Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

9/13/2019 Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

9/14/2019 Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA

9/15/2019 The Wilma - Missoula, MT

9/16/2019 Pub Station - Billings, MT

9/18/2019 The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

9/19/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

9/21/2019 Dos Amigos - Odessa, TX

9/22/2019 House Of Blues - Houston, TX

9/23/2019 Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

9/25/2019 Fayetteville Town Center - Fayetteville, AR

9/27/2019 St. Croix Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

9/28/2019 The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

9/30/2019 Elements - Kitchener, ON

10/01/2019 House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

10/02/2019 Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY

10/04/2019 House Of Blues - Boston, MA

10/05/2019 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

10/08/2019 Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/10/2019 Club LA - Destin, FL

10/12/2019 Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC

10/13/2019 The Tarheel Concert Lounge - Jacksonville, NC





Related Stories

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour

The Black Dahlia Murder Plan Special Summer Slaughter Tour Set

More The Black Dahlia Murder News

Share this article



