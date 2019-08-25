.

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello

08-25-2019
5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a brand new music video for a track called "Teeth," that features Tom Morello providing guest guitar solo throughout the song.

Frontman Luke Hemmings had this to say, "'Teeth' came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than Youngblood. "

"It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship. Musically it's another step forward from 'Easier' and really embraces industrial sounds and rhythms.

"Collaborating with Ryan Tedder was incredible as was Andrew Watt, Ali Tamposi & Lou Bell. 'Teeth' captures the soul of 5 Seconds of Summer and I truly believe it is a unique song to us as a band and doesn't sound like anything out at the moment. It's my favorite song we've released ever and I can't wait for people to hear it." Watch the video here


Related Stories


5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Want You Back' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

5 Seconds Of Summer Explain Return After 2-Year Hiatus

5 Seconds of Summer Debut New Song And Announce Tour Dates

5 Seconds Of Summer Releasing New Music In 2018

More 5 Seconds Of Summer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept- Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown- Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track- Megadeth's David Ellefson- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releases 'Sleeping Giants' Video

Cold Take On Social Media With 'The Devil We Know'

As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire'

Exhorder Streaming New Song 'Hallowed Sound'

Hoobastank Expand 'The Reason' For 15th Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.