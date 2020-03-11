.

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Old Me' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-11-2020

5 Seconds Of SummerPhoto courtesy Interscope

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a music video for their new song "Old Me". The track comes from their forthcoming album "C A L M", which is set to be released on March 27th.

The new clip reunited the band with director Hannah Lux Davis, who worked with the band on their "No Shame" video. She had this to say about the new visual, "Working with 5SOS on this special project was so exciting.

"I love this band so much and I'm honored that I was able to collaborate with them to showcase their career progression and expansion. I wanted to make sure their experiences were portrayed as authentically as possible so that viewers could see the guys as their truest selves from the beginning of it all up until present day." Watch the video below:


