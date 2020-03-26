.

5 Seconds Of Summer Share New Single 'Wildflower'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

5 Seconds Of SummerSingle art courtesy First Floor

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a new single and lyric video entitled "Wildflower." The track comes from their new album "C A L M", which is set to hit stores this Friday (March 27th).

Calum Hood had this to say about the song, "We wanted to make the chorus kind of a choose-your-own-adventure, where some words are left out and then accentuated by these big stabs of synth. It lets everyone come up with their own interpretation, and fill in whatever they think those missing lyrics might be."

The homemade lyric video for 'Wildflower' was created over 10 hours of stop motion animation using 358 different photos and 529 flowers. Check it out below:


Related Stories


5 Seconds Of Summer Share New Single 'Wildflower'

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Old Me' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Stream New Song and Announce Album

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Want You Back' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

5 Seconds Of Summer Explain Return After 2-Year Hiatus

More 5 Seconds Of Summer News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series- Lamb Of God To Stream Festival Performance- Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails Release Two Free New Albums- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.