5 Seconds Of Summer Share New Single 'Wildflower'

Single art courtesy First Floor Single art courtesy First Floor

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a new single and lyric video entitled "Wildflower." The track comes from their new album "C A L M", which is set to hit stores this Friday (March 27th).

Calum Hood had this to say about the song, "We wanted to make the chorus kind of a choose-your-own-adventure, where some words are left out and then accentuated by these big stabs of synth. It lets everyone come up with their own interpretation, and fill in whatever they think those missing lyrics might be."

The homemade lyric video for 'Wildflower' was created over 10 hours of stop motion animation using 358 different photos and 529 flowers. Check it out below:





