5 Seconds Of Summer Release Homemade 'Wildflower' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a new homemade video for their single "Wildflower". The track is the from the band's UK chart topping album "C A L M".

The band members made the video via Zoom and green screen with director Andy DeLuca. Calum Hood had this to say, "Wildflower was the wildcard of the album. A song that has opened new avenues for this band to explore. Most importantly it just feels good to listen to and disconnect for a minute. We really feel this video reflects that too and hope you all enjoy!"

Deluca added, "Our original plan consisted of a big budget, a full crew, and a giant studio, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus and we were forced to make something under the challenging conditions of quarantine.

"Michael had a green screen sitting in his closet, so I figured that could be enough to make something. Since the song has a pretty distinct 80s/90s tone, I came up with the idea of making an 80's/90's MTV-style music video. A 'music-video-themed music video'. The stuff I grew up on and loved.

"So we passed around the disinfected green screen (with the help of our teammate Kat Gallagher), and everyone filmed their parts at home with an iPhone and later sent the footage over to me. In the meantime, Sarah Eiseman and I began working on the art for the video.

"We quickly learned animation and drew up several blooming flowers, and also created the trippy colored backgrounds using milk and food dye.

"I then spent the next couple of days/nights editing nonstop until my eyes bled and the video was completed. It definitely has pushed us to create something we normally wouldn't, using only our brains and our hands." Watch the results below:





