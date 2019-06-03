5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a music video for their brand new single "Easier", which is the first track the group has revealed under their deal with Interscope Records.

The new video was filmed at two historic Southern California sites. the Bronson Caves in Griffith Park, and Angeles Abbey Memorial Park in Compton and director Grant Singer shared, "We wanted to bring back the purely cinematic rush of the epic videos I grew up watching in the '90's. Inspired by this idea of rebirth and the four elements: earth, air, fire, and water, we aimed for something dramatic and explosive, like nothing you've seen from the band before."

Frontman Luke Hemmings had this to say, "'Easier' is the most confident we have been in the first song to be released off one of our records. Visually and sonically it feels like we took what we uncovered about ourselves as a band on the last album and honed in on that sound and aura. I truly believe that 'Easier' is the beginning of the best era for 5SOS."

Bassist Calum Hood added, '''Easier' is the perfect depiction of the individual artistry within the band and how it comes together to create 5 Seconds of Summer," says . "This record is something we have subconsciously always needed to release. Accompanied by the euphoria and rawness of the video, 'Easier' is the best thing we've released yet." Watch the video here





