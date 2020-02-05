5 Seconds Of Summer Stream New Song and Announce Album

5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) have released a new track called "No Shame". The song comes from their forthcoming album "CALM," which will be hitting stores on March 27th.

Frontman Luke Hemmings had this to say about the album, "For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we've never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer.

"CALM speaks on a journey through a young man's life, for better or for worse. We are all human and all make mistakes, sometimes we hurt the ones we love and inevitably, ourselves in the process.

"CALM leaves the band in a much happier, unified and calm state of mind to continue making albums for years to come." Stream the new song here.





