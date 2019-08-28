.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

Judas Priest

As Judas Priest gear up to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, frontman Rob Halford has fielded questions if guitarist K.K. Downing might reunite with the group in the not-too-distant future.

Downing left the group in 2011, but some fans are hoping that he may return to help the band celebrate their 50th year in 2020. Halford was asked about the possibility of K.K. rejoining the group during a Q&A at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, Arizona last Friday (August 23rd), according to SleazeRoxx.

He responded, "It is such an emotionally charged question. It's like 'Why isn't Ace back in KISS?' I think what will happen will happen. I know that's kind of a nebulous response.

"I like to be as honest as I possibly can. I think being honest is a pretty good way to live your life, and I don't want to send mixed messages."


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Original AC/DC Singer Recalls Angus and Malcolm Fight

Roger Waters Previews Us And Them From New Concert Film

David Ellefson Inks Former Megadeth Bandmate Chris Poland

Quiet Riot Stream First Single From New Album

Mark Lanegan Band Release Dead Karr Directed Video



