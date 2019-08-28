Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

As Judas Priest gear up to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year, frontman Rob Halford has fielded questions if guitarist K.K. Downing might reunite with the group in the not-too-distant future.

Downing left the group in 2011, but some fans are hoping that he may return to help the band celebrate their 50th year in 2020. Halford was asked about the possibility of K.K. rejoining the group during a Q&A at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, Arizona last Friday (August 23rd), according to SleazeRoxx.

He responded, "It is such an emotionally charged question. It's like 'Why isn't Ace back in KISS?' I think what will happen will happen. I know that's kind of a nebulous response.

"I like to be as honest as I possibly can. I think being honest is a pretty good way to live your life, and I don't want to send mixed messages."





