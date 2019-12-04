Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America

Skillet have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a North American headline tour that will also feature From Ashes To New and Ledger.

The band will be launching the trek in support of their latest album "Victorious" and will be kicking things off on February 6th in Wichita, KS at The Cotillion.

Frontman John Cooper had this to say, "The whole band is excited to play new music and meet with the fans on the Victorious' tour. There's something about going out on tour, connecting with fans, and having enough time to play everyone's favorite song, whether it's from the new album or hits from the 'Collide' or 'Awake' days.

"We wanted this tour to be very fan-focused so we went to our fans to build out the set list and added two VIP experiences, a Q&A, and a M&G, so there's something for everyone.

"The support on this tour is unreal. We reconnected with From Ashes To New at a festival this summer and I knew we had to have them out on the road. I'm also stoked to have Ledger back out and to introduce the band to Skillet fans who haven't seen her rock live yet. This tour is going to be insane and we're ready for it." See the dates below:

Feb. 06 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Feb. 07 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

Feb. 08 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Feb. 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Idaho Falls Civic Center

Feb. 12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Feb. 13 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom

Feb. 15 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Feb. 18 - Medford, OR - Medford Armory

Feb. 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Feb. 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Feb. 21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

Feb. 23 - Orange County, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Feb. 28 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

Feb. 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Mar. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

Mar. 04 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Mar. 05 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Mar. 07 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Mar. 08 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Mar. 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Mar. 11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Mar. 13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Mar. 14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa





