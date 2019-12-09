.

The Neal Morse Band Announce 'The Great Adventour'

Michael Angulia | 12-09-2019

Neal Morse

The Neal Morse Band have announced that they will be releasing their new live album 'The Great Adventour - Live in BRNO 2019' on March 6th of next year.

The album release will issued under the band's new deal with InsideOutMusic, having just resigned with the label. Morse had this to say, "The band and myself are super excited to be back with our friends at InsideOut! They are great people and I'm sure it will be a fruitful relationship as it always has been."

InsideOutMusic label head Thomas Waber added, "There is obviously a lot of history between Neal and InsideOutMusic and we are ready to make more history with one of the most important prog artists of our generation!"

The new live package will be released as a 2CD + 2Blu-Ray Digipak, and will also include two tour documentaries from both the US & European runs, as well as the official music videos for the singles taken from 'The Great Adventure'. See the tracklisting below:

The full track-listing is below:
Intro (Live in BRNO 2019)
Overture (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Dream Isn't Over (Live in BRNO 2019)
Welcome To The World (Live in BRNO 2019)
A Momentary Change (Live in BRNO 2019)
Dark Melody (Live in BRNO 2019)
I Got To Run (Live in BRNO 2019)
To The River (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Great Adventure (Live in BRNO 2019)
Venture In Black (Live in BRNO 2019)
Hey Ho Let's Go (Live in BRNO 2019)
Beyond The Borders (Live in BRNO 2019)
Overture 2 (Live in BRNO 2019)
Long Ago (Live in BRNO 2019)
Child Of Wonder (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Dream Continues (Live in BRNO 2019)
Fighting With Destiny (Live in BRNO 2019)
Vanity Fair (Live in BRNO 2019)
Welcome To The World 2 (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Element Of Fear (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Great Despair (Live in BRNO 2019)
Freedom Calling (Live in BRNO 2019)
A Love That Never Dies (Live in BRNO 2019)
The Great Medley [Encore] (Live in BRNO 2019)


