Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 12-12-2019

Black Label Society

Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American headlining tour, which was original set to occur this month.

The band pulled out of the original dates "due to sudden unforeseen circumstances," that were not disclosed but have now revealed the new stops that will feature support from Obituary and Lord Dying.

The trek is set to kick off on February 26th at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, AZ and will be wrapping up on March 28th at The Webster in Hartford, CT. See the dates below:

Feb. 26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
Feb. 27 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA
Feb. 28 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA
Feb. 29 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
Mar. 01 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
Mar. 03 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA
Mar. 04 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, Canada
Mar. 06 - Bowes Event Centre - Grande Prairie, Canada
Mar. 07 - MacEwan Hall - Calgary, Canada
Mar. 08 - Midway Bar - Edmonton, Canada
Mar. 10 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, Canada
Mar. 12 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI
Mar. 13 - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Mar. 14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI
Mar. 16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY
Mar. 17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
Mar. 19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
Mar. 20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS
Mar. 21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL
Mar. 22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
Mar. 24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
Mar. 25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
Mar. 28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT


