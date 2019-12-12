Sevendust's Morgan Rose Hospitalized

Sevendust shared the bad news that drummer Morgan Rose is sick and has been hospitalized, forcing the band to pull out of their tour with Alter Bridge and Shinedown.

The band was scheduled to be part of the UK trek that is set to kick off on Saturday (December 14th) Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham but are unable to travel due to Rose's condition.

They did not provided details about his illness. They shared, "It is with a heavy heart we have to say that we will not be able to join our brothers in Alter Bridge and Shinedown on the upcoming U.K. tour dates on the #WalkTheSkyTour.

"Morgan is sick, in the hospital and under Doctor orders not to move or leave the country. We WILL make it up to you all! See you guys at the Acoustic Xmas shows."

A representative from Rose's clothing line, Alien Freak Wear, took to social media to share the following, "Hey, everyone. Just wanted to pop on here will quick and post a message. First I want to thank everyone for keeping Morgan in your thoughts and prayers. Believe me it is truly appreciated.

"I know everyone would like an update & information as to what is going on, but all I can say for right now is that Morgan is in the hospital & stable. We will hopefully have a more clear idea of what's next tomorrow. So unfortunately there isn't many details that I or anyone else can give. Once there are details available to give, it will he passed on in the proper channels. And please do not believe something unless it comes from one of those channels.

"All the messages of support have been amazing, but unfortunately I cannot respond to each message. I am sorry. And just speaking for myself, I can only imagine how many messages everyone in 7D & MGT have received also. Please, be aware that it will be really difficult for anyone to respond to messages at this time. And that we all thank you for your love and support or Morgan.

"As soon as there is information that is able to be passed on, it will be. Trust me. In the mean time, please continue to keep my (our) friend Morgan in your thoughts and prayers.

"Again, Thank You for all your Love & Support."





