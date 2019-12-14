.

Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency

William Lee | 12-14-2019

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch were forced to postpone their concert on Thursday (December 12th) at the last minute due to a medical emergency involving guitarist Jason Hook.

Details about what kind of emergency suffered by Hook was not revealed but the band took to social media Thursday evening to share the following update about the show at Amsoil Arena:

"Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight's show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit www.FiveFingerDeathPunch.com for more information as it becomes available."


