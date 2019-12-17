Bruce Dickinson Shares Idea Of Iron Maiden Meets Orchestra

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he has spoken with late Deep Purple legend Jon Lord's longtime friend and collaborator Paul Mann about the idea of doing orchestra versions of some Maiden songs.

Dickinson was part of the 50th-anniversary concert celebration of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" back in November and during a recent spoken word event, Bruce discussed the idea, according to Eonmusic.

He told the crowd, "I did talk to the conductor Paul Mann, and we just very tentatively said, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do something that might involve some Maiden songs, but only Maiden songs that are really appropriate for doing an orchestra?' 'Empire Of The Clouds' is one of them. So yeah, you never know."





Related Stories

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion's New Album Shows Their Evolution

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Almost Died

Former Iron Maiden Member Takes Credit For Signature Sound

Former Iron Maiden Member Wants To Redo Classic Song

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

Iron Maiden Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Album And US Tour

More Iron Maiden News



