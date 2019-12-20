Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album was No. 17 of the top 19 stories of January 2019: Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament are sharing an update on the band's next album following the pair's appearance alongside drummer Matt Cameron as Temple Of The Dog at last week's Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles.

The Seattle outfit offered the first preview of the follow-up to 2013's "Lightning Bolt" last spring (2018)with the release of the stand-alone single, "Can't Deny Me", in sync with their 2018 tour.

"Yeah, that was fun," Gossard tells Rolling Stone. "I'm glad we got to do that. That was a little bit of a star from one of the ones that we had recorded, so we're hoping to get some more of that going.

"We're going to make a record, and we're in the middle of it. We're just going to keep plugging away until we get one done."

While it's been six years since their last album, Pearl Jam have been chipping away at new material when time permits. "We've gone in, probably, four or five times in the last couple of years, so we have a whole ton of unfinished stuff," says Ament. "We're just sort of in a little bit of limbo. I'm sure everybody's got a bunch more riffs, and I'm sure Ed's got a handful of journal lyrics. It's just going to take us all getting into a room together for six weeks and just knocking something out."

"It'd be fun to record or even just write a song together," adds the bassist. "I think when Chris passed, that's really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there's just life stuff." here.

