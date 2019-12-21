.

Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Lindsey Buckingham

Former Fleetwood Mac vocalist and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced his returned to the stage for his first concert since he underwent open-heart surgery back in February of this year.

Buckingham is scheduled to perform at next year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN that will be taking place on May 1st, 2nd and 3rd of 2020.

In early February, Buckingham's wife Kristen shared the news that Lindsey underwent heart surgery. She said at the time, "While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not."

She also said, "Lindsey's family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart related illness. If anyone is experiencing even the mildest of symptoms we encourage you to seek the care of a physician.


