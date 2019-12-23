.

Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall TV Broadcasts Announced

William Lee | 12-23-2019

Yoshiki

Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall is scheduled to be broadcast nationwide on PBS stations in 14 cities on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

We were sent the following details: Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall was filmed during Yoshiki's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.

Encore showings in Los Angeles and New York have been added this month due. For a complete list of airdates go here


